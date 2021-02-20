McDonald & Dodds 2021 trailer and start date revealed for series 2

McDonald & Dodds is back for a new series in 2021 - here's a first look trailer and when it's on TV.

Set in picturesque Bath, the series pairs feisty DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happily in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership.

Advertisements

After its first outing in 2020, three new feature episodes are coming on ITV.

The new series of McDonald & Dodds sees Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet) and BAFTA award winning actor Jason Watkins (The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies, Des) reprise their roles as the smart and ambitious DCI McDonald and the humble and quietly brilliant DS Dodds in the murder mystery drama.

McDonald & Dodds series 2 begins on Sunday, 28 February at 8PM on ITV as well as online via the ITV hub.

The first film features guest cast members Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Patsy Kensit (Absolute Beginners) and Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa).

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "Barbara, Mick, Gordon and Jackie were rising stars in the 1980s who went on to have high profile careers. Now living in Bath together, there are secrets from the past which could threaten their comfortable existences.

"On a surprise day out, the four friends are joined by their other housemate Frankie on a surprise hot air balloon trip. As they ascend above beautiful Bath, disaster strikes and suddenly the balloon lurches out of control. Panic rises and as the basket strains under the weight of the group, it dawns on them that they can’t all survive.

"As the balloon crash lands onto the meadow in Bath’s Royal Crescent, it’s revealed that Frankie is not there – has he died in the ultimate act of sacrifice for his friends, or was he pushed?

"Arriving on the scene, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds are joined by Roy Gilbert from the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

"Roy sets to work, investigating the accident with as much precision as Dodds but McDonald finds her new co-worker a difficult and unwelcome addition to the team. Under Houseman’s ever critical glare, the pressure mounts on McDonald and Dodds to uncover what really happened up in the sky. As the suspects weave a web of half-truths and misdirections around McDonald, Dodds is drawn into a game of cat and mouse.

Advertisements

"But who is puling the strings? Following a near death experience, McDonald and Dodds are finally able to lay to rest the ghosts from the past."

For now you can catch up on series 1 of McDonald & Dodds via the ITV Hub here.