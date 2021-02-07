Musicals: The Greatest Show BBC special line up and how to watch online

The BBC will celebrate all things musical theatre with one-off special Musicals: The Greatest Show.

Recorded at the London Palladium, Musicals: The Greatest Show will be hosted by Sheridan Smith and air on BBC One.

Advertisements

The 80-minute show will be packed with showstoppers from the West End’s biggest productions performed by a host of stage stars accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Watch Musicals: The Greatest Show on TV online

Musicals: The Greatest Show will air on TV TONIGHT Sunday, 7 February on BBC One at 7:40PM.

You'll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer here with the show available for over a year from its original TV broadcast.

Ahead of the episode the BBC has revealed some of the performances we can expect to see, including Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith singing I Know Him So Well, from Chess

Nicole Scherzinger will perform Never Enough from The Greatest Showman while Michael Ball will perform You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

There will also be performances from West End shows such as Hamilton, Six The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, The Tina Turner Musical, MAMMA MIA!, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Dreamgirls, The Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked and Funny Girl

Ivano Turco will give an exclusive performance of Only You, Lonely You from Andrew Lloyd Webber's new Cinderella musical while Lea Salonga sings I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables from Manila.

Advertisements

Finally, Jac Yarrow will sing Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat accompanied by members of the public who were invited to send in videos to join in with the performance.

Picture: BBC