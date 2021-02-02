Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home ITV episodes and when it's on TV

Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home - Travels in My Own Land is the new UK travel series on ITV.

After a lifetime of travels that have taken her across the globe, Joanna Lumley is making her most personal journey yet.

Over three episodes, she’ll travel from the Yorkshire Dales to St Michael’s Mount, from the Highlands of Scotland to the cobbles of Coronation Street, retracing old steps, meeting inspiring people, and exploring the wonders of the country she calls home.

Joanna Lumley said: “I seem to have spent a lifetime travelling the world, but as I get older, I realise there’s so much of my own country I haven’t seen. So, I decided that using my traveller’s eyes…I’m going to turn that vision onto this country, the place that I now call home.” .

Episodes will air Tuesdays at 8PM on ITV from 2 February 2021. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home episodes 2021

Episode 1 - 2 February

Starting at Tilbury Docks in Essex she heads north, making a nostalgic return to Coronation Street, before ending the journey in Whitby.

Episode 2 - 9 February

This week Joanna travels through Scotland and Northern Ireland. Starting in the Outer Hebrides, she explores the Harris Tweed industry and drives a herd of Highland Cattle across the sands at low tide to their winter grazing. Next Joanna heads to Eilean Donan Castle, the location for her very first episode of the New Avengers, where she strikes some Purdy moves as she scales the battlements.

Crossing to Northern Ireland, Joanna visits the Dark Hedges, made famous in Game of Thrones, before having a laugh with one of the Derry Girls. She then meets the inspiring founder of the Children in Crossfire charity and finds out how a new generation is working to break down old barriers.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

