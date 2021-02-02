It's A Sin breaks online viewing records for Channel 4

Channel 4's new drama It's A Sin has broken online viewing records on All 4.

Channel 4's streaming service has seen its biggest ever month of streaming after the drama dropped in January.

The five-part series was made available to watch online in full after the first episode aired on TV.

It's since already achieved 6.5 million views on All 4, making it the streaming services’ biggest ever instant box set, third biggest series to date and most binged new series ever. Episode one has become All 4’s most popular drama launch on record.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer said: “The extraordinary performance of It’s a Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.

"It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern. It's been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90% compared to the same period last year.”

From multi-BAFTA Award-winning writer Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, Doctor Who), It’s A Sin follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed.

Olly Alexander, from the band Years & Years, leads the cast which also includes Omari Douglas plays, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West and Nathaniel Curtis.

Other popular shows on All 4 in January included Married at First Sight Australia, Ackley Bridge, Taskmaster, Gogglebox, 24 Hours in Police Custody, Grand Designs, Junior Bake Off, Back, First Dates and exclusive box sets like One Tree Hill and The West Wing.