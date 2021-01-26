Marcella series 3 has arrived for 2021 - here's all you need to know.
Marcella stars Anna Friel in the title role as detective Marcella Backland.
Hugo Speer and Ray Panthaki also return to the series whilst Amanda Burton also joins the drama as the formidable matriarch of the Maguire family.
Watch Marcella on TV and online
Marcella will debut on ITV on Tuesday, 26 January at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.
Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the ITV Hub here following the first episode airing on TV.
Series 3 has eight episodes.
The new series focuses on Marcella’s new life in Belfast as an undercover detective. A teaser reads: "She has taken on the identity of Keira and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire family, but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she has embraced Keira’s persona and personality and left Marcella behind.
"In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"
Marcella 2021 cast
See the full cast for series of Marcella below...
Marcella - Anna Friel
Rav Ray - Panthaki
Frank - Hugo Speer
Katherine - Amanda Burton
Finn - Aaron Mccusker
Rory - Michael Colgan
Bobby - Martin Mccann
Stacey - Kelly Gough
Aaron - Ciaran Flynn
Jessie - Emily Flain
Lawrence - Paul Kennedy
Jack - Laurence Kinlan
Megan - Valerie Lilley
Danny - James Martin
Alexander Monroe - Mark Aiken
Matt - Glen Wallace
Eddie - Eugene O’hare
Ryan - Michael Shea
Alanah - Shaniqua Okwok
Sullivan - Brian Milligan
Isambard - Daniel Abbott
In the opening episode we see Marcella working deep undercover in Belfast, investigating the Maguire crime family. She’s got a distinct new look but the faint outline of the scar on her face is still visible. Having started a relationship with Lawrence, the accountant for the business, Marcella is deep behind enemy lines as her alias Keira Devlin.
The family business is run by matriarch Katherine and her two sons; the OCD suffering Rory and the tempestuous Finn. The daughter, Stacey, is heavily pregnant and married to reckless and dangerous Bobby who works for the business but has a secret drug business as a sideline. The family have a stronghold over the ports, trafficking drugs and people through the borders. They have deep pockets and control the local police.
Wanting to ingratiate herself deeper into the family, Marcella informs the family that Lawrence is embezzling. Lawrence meets a grizzly end, but Marcella is now closer to the family and begins a relationship with Finn.