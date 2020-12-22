His Dark Materials series 3 confirmed to air on BBC One

His Dark Materials has been confirmed for a third series to air on BBC One.

Fresh from the climatic end to the second outing on Sunday night, the BBC has confirmed a third season and initial casting.

His Dark Materials series 3 will be based on The Amber Spyglass, the third part of Philip Pullman’s original trilogy of novels.

The cast will see Dafne Keene as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

Filming will take place in Cardiff in 2021 with a release date to be confirmed.

Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Wales, said today: “It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

"Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds.

"We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

Jane Tranter, Executive Producer for programme makers Bad Wolf, added: “His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight.

"The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile.

"None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch.”

For now you can watch all past episodes from His Dark Materials series 2 online via the BBC iPlayer here. Series 1 is also currently available to stream in full.

Outside the US, His Dark Materials airs on HBO in the United States.

Picture: BBC