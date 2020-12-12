The Pembrokeshire Murders cast and release date from new ITV true crime drama

The Pembrokeshire Murders is the brand new true crime drama coming to ITV - here's all you need to know.

The three-part mini series depicts the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer.

From the makers of Line of Duty and Bodyguard, World Productions, the drama is adapted from the true crime book Catching the Bullseye Killer, written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill.

When does The Pembrokeshire Murders start on TV?

The Pembrokeshire Murders will start on TV in January 2021, ITV has confirmed.

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed for the first episode.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

The Pembrokeshire Murders cast

Luke Evans (Dracula Untold, The Alienist, The Great Train Robbery) takes the role of Steve Wilkins.

He said: “It is a privilege to be playing the role of Steve Wilkins in The Pembrokeshire Murders and working again with Simon Heath, his team at World Productions and ITV.

"It’s a huge responsibility for me as the drama depicts a true crime which to this day still affects the families of those whose lives were tragically taken.”

Joining the cast alongside Luke Evans are Keith Allen as John Cooper, Owen Teale as Gerard Elias, Alexandria Riley as Ella Richards, Caroline Berry as Pat Cooper, Oliver Ryan as Andrew Cooper and David Fynn as ITV News journalist Jonathan Hill.

A synopsis of the series reads: "Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases.

"Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

"The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer... Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?"

The Pembrokeshire Murders airs on ITV from January 2021.

Picture: ITV