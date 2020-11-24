Line Of Duty series 6 is on its way - when does it start on TV and what can we expect?

The next instalment of the hit police thriller will feature a brand new case for AC-12, this time investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald - pictured above), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case.

Series regulars Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return as DS Steve Arnott, Supt. Ted Hastings and DI Kate Fleming respectively.

Newcomers to the cast for the new season are Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Line Of Duty series 6 start date

The BBC has confirmed that Line Of Duty will begin on BBC One in 2021, with filming wrapping up in November.

While the exact premiere date hasn't been announced just yet, the past three series all started in the final week of March so that's when we're likely to see Line Of Duty back on TV.

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio, said: "We know Line of Duty fans are desperate for series six and we hope we can get it on air as soon as possible.

"Thanks so much for your patience in these difficult times."

He added: "We're all immensely grateful to World Productions and the BBC for the unswerving support they've given us in a time of unprecedented challenges to UK television production."

Simon Heath, executive producer for World Productions says: “Huge praise has to go to Jed, Kelly, Vicky, Martin, Adrian and the brilliant Line of Duty cast and crew who completed filming on series six yesterday, after five months of lockdown and three more of shooting under the most trying of circumstances.

"The audience is in for a treat next year.”

For now, series one to five of Line of Duty are available to stream in the UK exclusively on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Kelly Macdonald stars as DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty series six coming to BBC One in 2021.

Image credit: BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill