Raised by Wolves release date and trailer revealed for new Sky Atlantic series

Raised by Wolves is the epic sci-fi series coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV - here's all you need to know.

The ten-episode series comes from master storyteller and filmmaker, Sir Ridley Scott.

The release date has been confirmed for Saturday 5 December with a first trailer available to watch below...

Raised by Wolves is a sci-fi drama which centres on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The cast includes Amanda Collin (A Conspiracy of Faith), Abubakar Salim (Fortitude), Winta McGrath (Aloft), Niamh Algar (The Virtues), Jordan Loughran (The Infiltrator), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call the Midwife), Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

Created, written and run by acclaimed writer Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners), the series is produced by Scott's Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker (The Man in the High Castle), Jordan Sheehan (The Terror), Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners) and Mark Huffam (The Martian) serving as executive producers.

In the US, the show airs on HBO Max where it has been renewed for a second series in 2021.