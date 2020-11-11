Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow to return for second series and Christmas special

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow will return for a second series and Christmas special.

Following a hit first outing earlier this year, ITV has confirmed brand new episodes are on the way.

Once again Alan Carr will take the helm as he reboots some of the nation’s all-time favourite gameshows, including some from the first series, as well as a collection of rediscovered gems specially rebooted for this series.

Contestants will be hoping to win big-cash rewards or top-of-the-range prizes as they battle to get to that all-new epic endgame in another run of nail-biting games filled with family fun.

The second series of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is to air in 2021.

Before then, a one-off Christmas special has been confirmed for the festive period.

ITV tease: "Get ready to 'come on down', as Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow returns with a Christmas special of The Price Is Right.

"In this festive gameshow romp, lucky audience members will get called down to ‘contestants row’ for the chance to guess if the price is indeed right on a host of hilarious Christmas prizes, before spinning the wheel and taking on the epic showcase, where they stand to win a mountain of incredible prizes."

An air date for the Christmas special will be confirmed in due course.