Gentleman Jack season 2 cast as filming begins with Suranne Jones

The cast for the second season of Gentleman Jack has been confirmed with filming underway.

Suranne Jones returns as the remarkable Anne Lister, with Sophie Rundle reprising her role as Ann Walker in Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.

Also returning to the series are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. They are joined by many returning cast including Lydia Leonard (Mariana Lawton), Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland) and Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker).

They're joined by Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), George Costigan (James Holt).

Joanna Scanlan (No Offence, The Thick Of It) will join as guest cast for series two in the role of Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

The show airs on BBC One in the UK and HBO in the States with a release date for season 2 to be confirmed.

A teaser for the second outing reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

"Series two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals."

Sally Wainwright said: “I'm more thrilled than I've ever been about anything that we're returning with a new series of Gentleman Jack. We've had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first series, and I can't wait to show them what we've come up with this time.

“Their excitement for the show has been a joy, and an inspiration. I've been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne's diaries as I've written the scripts, and can't wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all.

"As ever it's been a real pleasure working with Faith and the super cool team at Lookout Point, and our wonderful supportive teams at the BBC and HBO. I'm so excited and happy for this series, I hope people love it as much as they did the first.”

Suranne Jones commented: “I’m so happy to be back in beautiful Yorkshire, back with my favourite team, back with Sophie and this amazing cast and of course I’m so honoured to be returning as Anne Lister. Sally’s scripts are detailed and wonderfully human as ever.”

Sophie Rundle added: “I feel very lucky to be heading back to Halifax to tell more of this extraordinary story that has meant so much to so many people all over the world. It is a privilege to be able to make more of this brilliant, brave show with such a talented cast and crew.”