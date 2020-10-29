Kate Garraway is to front a documentary about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain will front the the ITV programme as her husband's battle against the illness goes on.

Advertisements

Kate's partner Derek Draper was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March and continues to be treated by doctors in hospital.

The Sun reports that the documentary, Still Fighting, will follow Kate as she investigates the effects of the virus and meeting other families who have been impacted by the disease.

A source shared: "Kate is keen to spread the message about how serious Covid-19 can be and was happy to talk about it if it meant people would take it seriously, as well as updating the thousands of fans who ask daily about Derek’s progress.

"Kate and her family have had their lives turned upside down by the virus and want to show the effect it’s had on them, but also on others going through the same thing.”

Recently updating viewers on her husband's condition, Kate told viewers on Good Morning Britain: "Thank you for all of your support. It has been a tough week actually for Derek.

"It has been a tough week, but it is Friday and we look forward."