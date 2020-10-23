The BBC has announced a series of shows that are coming to the BBC iPlayer this autumn.

A number of classic comedies from the past few decades will soon be available to watch online (in the UK).

Starting tomorrow (October 24), you'll be able to watch every episode of Richard Curtis and Dawn French’s much-loved sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, the critically acclaimed family sitcom The Royle Family and the hilarious sketch show that made a star of its star, The Catherine Tate Show.

In the coming weeks those box sets will be joined by even more classic comedy shows, including every episode of historical sitcom Blackadder, starring Rowan Atkinson, and Kathy Burke’s anarchic turn in the gleefully chaotic Gimme Gimme Gimme.

BBC iPlayer release dates

The Vicar Of Dibley - 24 October

The Catherine Tate Show - 24 October

The Royle Family - 24 October

Gimme Gimme Gimme - 12 November

Blackadder - 14 November

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, says: "On BBC iPlayer you can enjoy some of the best comedies ever alongside many fantastic new series.

"You’ll now be able to put your feet up and relax in the company of Geraldine Granger, Jim Royle, Lauren Cooper and Baldrick. Whoever you are, there’s a comedy for you with a bigger selection than ever before on BBC iPlayer."

These new additions join a wide selection of classic comedy box sets already available on iPlayer, including French And Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous, The Kumars At No.42, Gavin & Stacey, The Thick Of It and The Real McCoy along with unmissable new comedies like Ghosts, Famalam, Mandy, Out Of Her Mind, This Country, The Young Offenders and Love Life.