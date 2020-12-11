The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything is returning for 2021 on Channel 4 - when is it on TV and who's on the line up?

The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything 2021 will see us into the new year, once again hosted by Jimmy Carr.

The one-off episode will air on Thursday, 7 January 2021 at 9PM on Channel 4.

Guests on the line up are Rob Beckett, Roisin Conaty, Nish Kumar, Katherine Ryan, Oti Mabuse and Rob Brydon.

They will go head to head to find out who knows the most about, well, everything! As always, Jimmy will be helped by Jon Snow, Charles Dance, the children from Mitchell Brook Primary School and a host of celebrity question-setters.

A teaser from Channel 4 reads: "What was a 'bag o'mystery' in Victorian slang? What could you buy down Del Boy's Hooky Street? Who did Johnny Cash have a fight with in 1981? And what American attraction once went by the name 'Rebel Railroad'? All of these questions and more will be answered in the biggest quiz of them all."

The episode will follow The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year 2020 which will make its TV premiere at Christmas.

Taking part for this year are James Acaster, Stacey Solomon, David Mitchell, Maya Jama, Richard Ayoade and Joe Lycet.

The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year will air Boxing Day, Saturday December 26, at 9:05PM on Channel 4.

You'll be able to catch up and watch online now on Channel 4's All4 online catch up service now.