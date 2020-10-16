Taskmaster series 10 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Taskmaster kicked off in October on Channel 4.

The comedy game show sees a group of comedians set a series of weird and wacky challenges by almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Faithful underling sidekick, Alex Horne - who created the format - accompanies the Taskmaster equipped with spreadsheets and stopwatches, eager to facilitate his master’s every whim and adjudicate his loose point system to decide a winner.

Those on the cast this year are BAFTA winning actress and writer Daisy May Cooper; Acclaimed comedian, writer and director Johnny Vegas; BAFTA winning actress Katherine Parkinson; Comedian and actor Mawaan Rizwan and comedian, multi-award-winning podcaster and writer Richard Herring.

Watch Taskmaster online

Taskmaster airs Thursday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All 4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All 4 Taskmaster page.

Series 10 of Taskmaster will run for 10 episodes.

Watch Taskmaster's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Taskmaster are available to catch up for free for UK viewers via All 4. Taskmaster first started on UKTV's Dave in 2015. There have been nine series to date totally more than 70 episodes.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

Past contestants have included Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Jon Richardson, Rob Beckett, Joe Wilkinson, Al Murray, Sara Pascoe, Bob Mortimer, Nish Kumar, Aisling Bea, Noel Fielding, Hugh Dennis, Joe Lycett, Mel Giedroyc, Jo Brand and James Acaster.