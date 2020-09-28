David Walliams, Sheridan Smith and Blake Harrisona are to lead the cast for Sky One’s new Christmas special Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After.

The festive show follows last year's Cinderella: After Ever After and is the first of two new specials together with Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After.

Sky Original Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After will air this coming Christmas on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV and production is due to start next month.

The Christmas special stars David Walliams, Sheridan Smith and Blake Harrison and is produced by King Bert Productions. It’s created and written by The Dawson Brothers and David Walliams, who takes on the role of the Giant in this reimagining of the classic tale.

Alongside Walliams, Sheridan Smith (Cilla, Cleaning Up, The Royle Family) stars as The Woman with No Name, the self-proclaimed greatest giant-killer in the village and Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners, Trust Me) as Dodgy Dave, a shifty market stall trader who sold Jack the magic beans.

Further cast includes Jocelyn Jee Esien who plays Pat, Ashley McGuire as Mayoress and Daniel Rigby as the Baker.

A teaser for the show reads: "All fairy tales end with ‘happily ever after’ but what happens after ever after? What happened after Jack defeated the giant? The 60-minute Christmas special begins where the fable ends, with a story of two very unlikely friends.

"We all thought Jack had put an end to the Giant but guess what? The Giant is concussed but very much alive and stuck on earth with no way back to his house in the sky. Jack must think on his feet and outsmart the angry villagers to get the giant home. Along the way, both characters discover their inner self belief and overcome their fears to help one another.

David Walliams said: “I often wondered what happened to Jack after ever after, so I decided to write a sequel because I can’t stop writing books! This is a star-studded festive treat - a comedy sequel to one of the best loved English fairy tales. I am delighted to be playing the Giant, alongside some of the biggest names in British TV.”

Sheridan Smith added: “This is a brilliantly funny piece and I’m so excited to be working with David again. My part ‘The Woman with No Name’, is a really fun part and like every baddie, she gets her comeuppance in the end! After the year we’ve had it’s the perfect story for Christmas that the whole family can enjoy together.”

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy at Sky Studios, commented: “Christmas is a time for love and cheer. And beanstalks. Once again David Walliams has bought a fairy tale cast to deliver a genuinely unique twist on an absolute classic. Fe Fi Fo Fum – I smell a wonderful treat for all the family this Christmas on Sky One.”

Meanwhile, Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After will be written by Walliams and Kevin Cecil will be Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After. David Walliams will head up the cast once again with further announcements to follow.