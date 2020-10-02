Who's on Have I Got News For You? New series starts tonight with these guests

Have I Got News For You returns to TV tonight with its 30th anniversary series.

Episode 1 (October 2) of the new series of Have I Got News For You will be hosted by actor Damian Lewis.

Advertisements

He guest presents the firth episode of the 60th series with guests comedian Chris McCausland and journalist Katy Balls joining regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Have I Got News For You, Series 60, returns to BBC One on Friday October 2 at 9PM.

The new series will see a return to the studio, following Series 59’s virtual set up, where the panellists filmed from each of their respective homes throughout lockdown. There will also be a live (socially distant) audience, subject to the latest government guidelines.

See the current list of episodes from HIGNFY Series 60 below...

Advertisements

Have I Got News For You 2020 episodes - Series 60

Please note that information about future episodes are subject to change.

Episode 1 (October 2) Guest host Damian Lewis with comedian Chris McCausland and journalist Katy Balls

Episode 2 (October 9) Sees host Adil Ray joined by guest panellists comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean and politician Nicky Morgan.

Detail on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Watch Have I Got News For You online

The new series will run weekly on Friday nights from October 2 across 9 weeks, with the extended repeats, Have I Got A Bit More News For You.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

PICTURE CREDIT: Ray Burmiston

More on: TV