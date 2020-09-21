The 7.39 cast and episodes from BBC One drama series

The 7.39 is a two-part romantic drama airing on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Written by David Nicholls (One Day, Starter For Ten), the 7.39 stars starring David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Sheridan Smith (Mrs Biggs), Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) and Sean Maguire (Scott & Bailey).

The 7.39 is the story of how even the most predictable of lives can, in a fleeting moment, dramatically change course.

The 7.39 originally aired on BBC One in 2014 but will be repeated this week on Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22 at 9PM on BBC One.

The 7.39 cast

Carl Matthews is played by David Morrissey

Sally Thorn is played by Sheridan Smith

Maggie Matthews is played by Olivia Colman

Ryan Cole is played by Sean Maguire

Adam Matthews is played by Bill Milner

Charlotte Matthews is played by Izzy Meikle-Small

Grant Findlay is played by Justin Salinger

Kerry Wright is played by Lashana Lynch

Martin Dawson is played by Thomas Morrison

The 7.39 spoilers

Carl Matthews is stuck. At 45, his life has become routine. Each morning he sees the same faces, the same sights on the same journey on the 7.39 train from his suburban town to London Waterloo.

Of course in many ways he’s lucky. He has a good, if slightly precarious job as a Commercial Property Sales Executive. He’s happily married to his best friend from college, Maggie and has two healthy, if sullen, teenage kids Charlotte and Adam.

Sally Thorn is stuck. She has recently moved out of London, where she still works as the manager of a West End health club. But she’s unsure if she likes her new suburban life. Ryan, her fiancé and a handsome personal trainer is desperate to start a family, get married, settle down.

Sally finds herself becoming irritated by constant conversations about confetti and wedding venues. Not that there’s much time to worry about these things, not while she’s running to catch the 7.39 to Waterloo each morning.

Over a fight for a seat Sally and Carl begin talking and suddenly their daily train journeys become a lot more interesting.

The 7.39 airs on Monday, September 21 and Tuesday, September 22 at 9PM on BBC One.