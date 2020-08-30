Mortimer & Whitehouse are back for a third series of Gone Fishing - here's all you need to know.

The hit show will be back on screens this summer with six brand new episodes.

Advertisements

The show will see lifelong friends and comedic royalty, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse return to the riverbanks.

Watch Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on TV and online

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on BBC Two on Sunday nights at 8PM from August 23.

You can watch episodes on TV or online live or via catch up on the BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside series 3, you can watch series 1 and 2 in full online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisements

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing episodes and spoilers

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing series 3 will air for six episodes.

Episode 1 - August 23

In the first episode, Paul and Bob return to Scotland to fish for salmon once more - this time on the mighty River Tweed. After their agonising last-ditch attempt to catch a salmon on the River Tay in series two, this time around, Paul is determined to fulfil his promise to help Bob get his first salmon – a rite of passage for any angler.

Episode 2 - August 30

Paul takes Bob on a trip down memory lane and back to the River Lea in Hertfordshire, where Paul used to come as a teenager with his mates. They would catch the train from north London to fish this network of rivers and canals that flow from Hertfordshire into the Thames, and just like when Paul was young, Paul and Bob fish for perch.

Episode 3 - September 6

Paul and Bob head to Norfolk and attempt to ensnare a big pike – something that has eluded them so far on their fishing trips. They netted a decent-sized pike in Northern Ireland, but there are bigger and better still to be caught.

Advertisements

Details on further episodes to be confirmed in due course.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing airs on BBC Two.