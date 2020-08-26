Agatha Christie's Poirot cast from The Theft of the Royal Ruby episode

Agatha Christie's Poirot is back on ITV tonight with a rerun of a classic episode - who's on the cast of The Theft of the Royal Ruby?

Based on Agatha Christie's fictional Hercule Poirot, the drama aired 70 episodes over 13 series between 1989 and 2013.

Airing again ahead of ITV's Britain's Favourite TV Detective special, The Remorseful Day originally aired in 1991. You can watch and catch up with the recently aired episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Agatha Christie's Poirot cast

Leading the cast are David Suchet in the title role with Hugh Fraser as Captain Arthur Hastings, Philip Jackson as Chief Inspector James Japp and Pauline Moran as Miss Felicity Lemon.

Appearing in the cast of The Theft of the Royal Ruby episode are:

Frederick Treves as Colonel Lacey

Stephanie Cole as Mrs Lacey

David Howey as Jesmond

Antony Zaki as Prince Farouk

Helena Michell as Sarah Lacey

John Vernon as David Welwyn

Nigel Le Vaillant as Desmond Lee-Wortley

Robyn Moore as Gloria

John Dunbar as Peverill

Alessia Gwyther as Bridget

Jonathan S. Bancroft as Colin

Edward Holmes as Michael

Siobhan Garahy as Annie Bates

Susan Field as Mrs Ross

Gordon Reid as Chocolate Shop Owner Mr Dupre

Christopher Leaver as Parsloe

Peter Aldwyn as Durbridge

Iain Rattray as Head Waiter

James Taylor as Waiter

Agatha Christie's Poirot spoilers

Poirot (David Suchet) prepares to spend a quiet Christmas on his own with a box of chocolates, but he has to give up his plans when the British government asks for his urgent help. Prince Farouk, a young member of the Egyptian royal family visiting London, has lost a famous ruby, and this is deemed to be a matter of national security.

The Prince unwisely lent his jewel to a strange young lady who promptly vanished with it, and Poirot forms a complicated plan to catch the thieves, harnessing misdirected romantic urges.

