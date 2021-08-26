Channel 4 Black to Front date, programmes and schedule revealed

Channel 4 is to showcase Black talent on and off screen with its Black to Front Project this September.

The initiative was first announced last year and will take place on Friday, 10 September.

Channel 4 said previously: "From breakfast right through to late night, Channel 4 is set to disrupt its regular schedule and reimagine some of its biggest mainstream shows with a ‘takeover’ day of programming that will mark a year since the international protests and debates sparked by the killing of George Floyd and lead into Black History Month 2021."

Shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox (9PM) will feature all Black stars while Hollyoaks (6PM) will be an hour-long special entirely written, directed and performed by its Black talent.

Sir Trevor McDonald is to takeover of host of Countdown (2:10PM) while Steph's Packed Lunch will become Mel B's Packed Lunch (12:30PM) as the former Spice Girl makes her live presenting debut.

There will also be a reboot of The Big Breakfast (8AM) hosted by Mo Gilligan with AJ Odudu.

Meanwhile new programming includes reality series Highlife (10PM), new comedy pilot by acclaimed writer Bolu Babalola, Big Age (11:05PM) and late-night topical discussion show Unapologetic (11:35PM), hosted by Yinka Bokinni and Zeze Millz.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said: "Like so many of us, I loved The Big Breakfast and I am so grateful to be asked to host this special event, particularly as part of such a hugely thrilling and history making day for British television!"

Channel 4 says it will be working with The Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity to ensure the project "drives significant and sustainable change within the industry off-screen."

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 said: “Channel 4 was created to give voice to underrepresented parts of society and do things which other broadcasters would not, and the Black Takeover qualifies on both counts.

"It will be much more than a day of eye-catching programming, providing a focal point for our efforts to drive up on and off screen representation and leaving a lasting legacy on the channel and beyond.”

Marcus Ryder, Visiting Professor, Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity added: “We are excited about the prospect of working with Channel 4 on this project.

"The role of the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity is to engage constructively with media stakeholders to help them create meaningful and long-term change.”

The Black to Front Project airs all day on Channel 4 on Friday, 10 September.

Picture: Channel 4