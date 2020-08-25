ITV Daytime hosts return with a brand new promo for September

ITV has unveiled a brand new promo for its Daytime line up.

Starting from Tuesday September 1, ITV's regular line up of daytime presenters will return to their respective shows.

Throughout the global pandemic ITV Daytime has been live in the homes of millions of viewers across the country each weekday with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

After the summer saw some of the main hosts take a well-deserved break, they will soon be back on screen ready to inform, entertain and guide viewers at home through what September and beyond have in store.

To mark the season, a new ITV promo will launch today featuring GMB’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, plus Loose Women’s Christine Lampard, Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Judi Love.

The promo also features social media pictures of the hosts during funny and memorable moments throughout lockdown, plus a snap or two of their recent summer holidays.

In the clip, Susanna begins: “We’ve had a hair cut.”

Piers says: “And a pint.”

Holly adds: “We’ve been reunited with loved ones.”

Stacey continues: “Out to eat.”

Brenda says: “Met friends.”

Holly continues: “Back to school.”

Phillip says: “And adjusted to a new normal.”

Lorraine says: “We’ve had twists and turns.”

Judi goes on: “We’ve had ups and downs.”

Andrea adds: “We’ve begun…”

Lorraine continues: “... to expect the unexpected.”

Holly then adds: “What will September bring?”

Phil says: “No matter what comes next.”

Nadia tells viewers: “We’re with you…”

Lorraine continues: “...every step of the way.”

Susanna says: “In a world where everything is different.”

Piers concludes: “Not everything needs to be a new normal.”