Roald & Beatrix cast announced for new Sky original Christmas film

Sky has announced an all star cast for its original Christmas film Roald & Beatrix.

A heart-warming festive tale, Roald & Beatrix is inspired by the true story of when a six-year-old Roald Dahl meets his idol Beatrix Potter. A magical story of what really can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams…

Dawn French (Vicar of Dibley) plays Beatrix will lead the cast with Jessica Hynes (W1A), Rob Brydon (The Trip), Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), Nina Sosanya (Brave New World), Bill Bailey (In The Long Run) and Nick Mohammed (Intelligence).

The uplifting 90-minute comedy drama airing on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV will form the highlight of Sky’s festive schedule.

Written by Abi Wilson, Roald & Beatrix, the tail of the curious mouse will be narrated by John Hannah with music scored by composer Murray Gold (Doctor Who).

Produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) for Sky Studios, the film will blend live action camera work, stop-frame animation and puppetry together to bring to life the vivid imaginations and magical worlds of these two inspiring and renowned children’s authors.

Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios, said: “Roald Dahl taught us ‘a little magic can take you a long way’. This Christmas, Sky presents the magical tale of how a boyhood Dahl met his idol Beatrix Potter.

"With Dawn French leading an all-star cast this surprising story, inspired by a real life encounter, is a tale as much for our times as yesteryear.

"Produced by Hartswood, it’s a giant peach of a Christmas gift.”

Elaine Cameron, Producer, Hartswood Films, added: “This film follows a joyous and magical journey involving two of Britain’s most loved children’s authors.

"As filmmakers in the middle of a world-wide pandemic, we are similarly embarking on a journey – quite unlike anything any of us have ever experienced.

"The optimism and resilience of the cast and crew and the bravery of Sky to back us to the hilt, is as inspiring to me as a producer as the story itself. We are delighted that Abi’s wonderful writing has attracted such a stunningly funny cast.”

Roald & Beatrix, the tail of the curious mouse will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV this Christmas.