A contestant on tonight's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire walked away with the top prize.

This evening's episode saw 57-year-old teacher Donald Fear win the top prize of £1 million after whizzing through the 15 questions.

For the jackpot question, Donald correctly answered Blackbeard to the question: "In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?"

You can watch the moment Who Wants To Be A Millionaire crowns its latest winner below...

The full episode is available for catch up on the ITV Hub.

The last winner of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's top prize was Ingram Wilcox back in 2006.

Host Jeremy Clarkson said: "I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything...

"I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold."

Recalling the moment the contestant answered the £1 million question correctly, Jeremy continued: "All of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying 'You've just won £1 million'.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal words. It was a little emotional — but, boy, did it feel good.”

The new series features a big change as there was no audience for the latest episodes due to current social distancing restrictions.

It meant that one of the show's famous lifelines, Ask The Audience, had gone.

Instead, contestants were given two Phone A Friend lifelines alongside a 50:50 and Ask The Host, which was first introduced for the revived series in 2018.

Meanwhile, applications to be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? remain open for future series.

You can apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? online by clicking HERE if you're over the age of 18.

The closing date for applications is currently set for 30th September 2020.