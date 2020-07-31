Who Wants To Be A Millionaire to return with a big change

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will return for a new series with a big change.

The hit quiz show has resumed production but there will be no audience for the latest episodes due to current social distancing restrictions.

Advertisements

It means that one of the show's famous lifelines, Ask The Audience, has gone.

Instead, contestants will be given two Phone A Friend lifelines alongside a 50:50 and Ask The Host, which was first introduced for the revived series in 2018.

Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, ITV has confirmed that Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? will return in the autumn with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, applications to be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? remain open.

"Britain's best-loved classic quiz, WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? Is back and we're looking for contestants to take part!" reads a casting call from ITV.

They added: "Do you think you've got what it takes to be the Fastest Finger? Can you cope with the pressure of sitting in the Hot Seat? Have you got the brainpower to make it all the way to the One Million Pound Question?"

You can apply for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? online by clicking HERE if you're over the age of 18.

The closing date for applications is currently set for 30th September 2020.

Advertisements

As yet no one contestant has won the top prize since the new episodes began in 2018 but two lucky people have walked away with £500,000 prizes.

While we wait for the new series, repeats of past episodes are currently airing on ITV on Tuesday nights at 8PM. You can catch up online via the ITV Hub.