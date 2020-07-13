The Wheel: Michael McIntyre to host new game show on BBC One

Michael McIntyre is to host a brand new Entertainment series on BBC One.

Called The Wheel, the BBC describes the series as "a brand new feel-good game show."

Advertisements

Hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre, each episode sees a mixture of great contestants, celebrity guests and laugh out loud moments as The Wheel brings a brand new spin to Saturday nights on BBC One.

The exact format of the show has yet to be revealed.

Michael McIntyre said: “I am thrilled to be hosting a show that does reinvent the wheel! Contestants will be competing to win big money, celebrity experts will have their knowledge put the test, and I will desperately be trying to avoid too many puns.

"I simply can't wait to get behind the wheel, I'm dizzy with excitement!”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning added: “Michael is the perfect ringmaster for this unique game that will get celebrities in a right old spin and everyone at home playing along.”

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of programme makers Hungry McBear commented: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Michael and the BBC on ‘The Wheel’.

"Think of the most exciting funfair ride, put the world’s best comedian at the centre of it and throw in a collection of brilliant celebrity experts...welcome to ‘The Wheel’. Truly amazing fun, laughter and tension for the whole family.”

Advertisements

The Wheel is a ten part series and will air on BBC One.

A start date will be announced in due course.