ITV has announced a raft of new shows featuring Ainsley Harriott, Alan Titchmarsh, Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford.

The variety of programmes will air on weekends this autumn.

All Around Britain is a new topical magazine show for Sunday mornings presented by Good Morning Britain favourites, Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford. The series will come from a different UK location each Sunday and celebrate life and culture in our towns, cities and rural communities across the country.

Ranvir Singh said: “It’s exciting to be involved in a brand new Sunday morning show, shining a light on interesting people and places around the country, and taking a closer look at what makes this country tick”.

Alex Beresford added: “I’m really excited and looking forward to presenting All Around Britain with Ranvir, bringing you those not to be missed stories from across the week shedding light on the best of British.”

Also coming to ITV on Sundays is Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh. The legendary gardener, presenter and author will celebrate all that is great about the British countryside, art, crafts, manufacturing and produce. He will be chatting to celebrity guests as well as wildlife, craft and sustainability experts who will be sharing top tips on how to make the most of our outside spaces no matter how big or small.

Alan Titchmarsh said: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate the British countryside and the people who look after it. It is all too easy to forget the contribution to our daily lives that those who are skilled at country crafts, looking after our landscape, our wildlife and our farm animals contribute to our daily life. 'Love Your Weekend' is an entertaining celebration of rural life and country matters and I'm chuffed to bits to be presenting it."

Meanwhile, chef Ainsley Harriott is back to delight viewers with the family favourites we’d forgotten meant so much in Ainsley Harriott: The Food We Love.

From his studio kitchen, Ainsley will be creating delicious dishes that have been a real highlight of the last few months.

In each show, Ainsley will be joined by a special guest who will reminisce about their favourite meals and foodie treats, talk about what food means to them, and share a recipe which Ainsley will cook in the studio with them. Additionally, Ainsley will reach out to fellow chefs across the country, who will be creating delicious meals in their own kitchens.

Ainsley Harriott said: “I’m so happy to be back on ITV with a new series. ‘The Food We Love’ is a real treat, a chance to share some of my absolute favourite dishes…how could I resist? I’ll also be finding out what recipes some of my fellow chefs treasure above all others, and there’ll be a host of famous faces popping in to share the meals that matter most to them. It really will be a fabulous foodie feelgood show!”