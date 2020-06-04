Family Fortunes 'to return with Gino D'Acampo as host'

A new version of Family Fortunes is reportedly on its way with a brand new host.

The hit game show made its debut in 1980 hosted by Bob Monkhouse and last aired as a celebrity series in 2015, hosted by Vernon Kay.

Now the 'regular version' of the format is set for a revival with Gino D'Acampo at the helm.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper “Family Fortunes is one of TV’s most-loved formats and ITV have been looking at when it might be right to bring it back."

A pilot is said to have been filmed earlier this year with plans now in place to produce a new series for primetime.

“Gino is all but signed and they think he will bring his own unique brand of enthusiasm and charisma to the show," the source added.

The news follows a whole series of game show revivals on ITV.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow sees some of the nation's favourites "supersized and reinvigorated", bringing them up-to-date for 2020.

Lucky contestants can win either big money jackpots or top-of-the-range prizes in one of the five games - two of which Alan has already been involved in.

Top of the list is Play Your Cards Right, formerly fronted by the great Bruce Forsyth.

Also back is The Price Is Right, Take Your Pick, Strike It Lucky and darts favourite Bullseye.

The series currently airs Saturday nights on ITV.