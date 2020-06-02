Will Doc Martin be back for series 10? Future of the ITV show revealed

Doc Martin recently wrapped up its ninth series - but will it be back for more?

Although nothing has been announced by ITV just yet, the show's director has confidently declared there will be a tenth series of Doc Martin.

Director Nigel Cole told the Cornwall Film Festival (via CornwallLive) in April that work on new episodes was already underway.

He said: "There will be a series ten. We're working on it. It's official, we are doing it."

Meanwhile in an interview with I Heart British TV, Martin Clunes said he was up for one final outing as Dr. Martin Ellingham.

He said: "Well if we’re lucky, we’ll get to do a tenth Doc Martin – and then I’ll probably retire."

Martin explained: "I’ll see what happens. I’ve reached an age where I’m just as happy not working. I do spend a lot of time in the garden and hanging out with my dogs and riding my horses and what have you. I’m just as happy not working."

As for when we can expect to see Doc Martin series 10 on TV, it may be a while.

The ongoing health crisis has paused almost all TV and film production for the foreseeable future, so it's likely to be 2021 at the earliest before Doc Martin returns.

Meanwhile, Series 9 of ITV drama Doc Martin is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming after airing on ITV last autumn.

