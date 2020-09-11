Who Wants To Be A Millionaire questions: Could you win £1 million?

Could you win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's £1 million top prize? Take this quiz with 15 questions to find out.

Hosted once again by Jeremy Clarkson, a new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is currently airing nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.

Contestants vie to win the chance of answering 15 questions correctly to win £1,000,000. Four lifelines - Phone a Friend, 50:50, Ask the Audience and Ask the Host - can help them on their way.

This week saw Donald make it all the way to the final question, winning the top prize for the first time in 14 years.

Here are all the questions and answers that Donald faced on his way to the top prize...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Quiz

1. In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National 'What' Service? (£100)

A) Humanity

B) Health

C) Honour

D) Household

Answer: Health

2. Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball? (£200)

A) Pocahontas

B) Sleeping Beauty

C) Cinderella

D) Elsa

Answer: Cinderella

3. What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim? (£300)

A) Hangar

B) Terminal

C) Concourse

D) Carousel

Answer: Carousel

4. Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks? (£500)

A) Phillips

B) Flymo

C) Chubb

D) Ronseal

Answer: Chubb

5. The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology? (£1,000)

A) Republicanism

B) Communism

C) Conservatism

D) Liberalism

Answer: Communism

6. Which toys have been marketed with the phrase "Robots in Disguise"? (£2,000)

A) Bratz Dolls

B) Sylvanian Families

C) Hatchimals

D) Transformers

Answer: Transformers

7. What does the word loquacious mean? (£4,000)

A) Angry

B) Chatty

C) Beautiful

D) Shy

Answer: Chatty

8. Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what? (£8,000)

A) Childbirth

B) Broken bones

C) Heart conditions

D) Old age

Answer: Childbirth

9. In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker? (£16,000)

A) Bow-tie, braces & tweed jacket

B) Wide-brimmed hat & extra long scarf

C) Pinstripe suit & trainers

D) Cape, velvet jacket & frilly shirt

Answer: Wide-brimmed hat & extra long scarf

10. Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year? (£32,000)

A) Ramadan

B) Diwali

C) Lent

D) Hanukkah

Answer: Diwali

11. At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida? (£64,000)

A) Bahamas

B) US Virgin Islands

C) Turks and Caicos Islands

D) Bermuda

Answer: Bahamas

12. Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first? (£125,000)

A) Empire State Building

B) Royal Albert Hall

C) Eiffel Tower

D) Big Ben Clock Tower

Answer: Big Ben Clock Tower

13. Which of these cetaceans is classified as a "toothed whale"? (£250,000)

A) Gray whale

B) Minke whale

C) Sperm whale

D) Humpback whale

Answer: Sperm whale

14. Who is the only British politician to have held all four "Great Offices of State" at some point during their career? (£500,000)

A) David Lloyd George

B) Harold Wilson

C) James Callaghan

D) John Major

Answer: James Callaghan

15. In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina? (£1,000,000)

A) Calico Jack

B) Blackbeard

C) Bartholomew Roberts

D) Captain Kidd

Answer: Blackbeard

