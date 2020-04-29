Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai episodes, spoilers and how to watch online

Adam, Ryan and Scott Thomas star in their own series on ITV - here's all you need to know.

Former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas, ex Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Love Islander Scott Thomas will appear in the new show.

The celebrity siblings will be joined by their father Dougie, a music promoter and lead singer of 70s band Dougie James and the Soul Train, as they explore their Indian roots in the hope of seeking out long lost relatives.

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai started on TV on Wednesday, April 29 at 8:30PM and airs weekly on Thursday nights for six episodes.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+.

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai episodes and spoilers

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai will run for six episodes.

Episode 1 - April 29

In the first episode viewers will see the brothers and their dad touch down in Mumbai, and soon realise that this uniquely vibrant and chaotic city is going to be a huge challenge to navigate.

Their first time in India will see the quartet, leave their familiar surroundings in the North of England and explore some of India’s most popular tourist hot spots whilst attempting to discover more about their beloved Grandad Nolan Thomas.

Episode 2 - May 6

In episode two, having previously explored the rich and vibrant food at one the city’s most popular markets, the brothers now attempt some male grooming Mumbai style.

Heading to the popular street markets which are home to a various array of Indian barbers, Ryan and Adam, still smarting from the inimitable culinary dish Fire Paan, which saw them eat food that was set on fire, watch bemused as brother Scott now tries one of the city’s experimental hair cutting techniques.

Details on further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai airs Wednesdays at 8PM on ITV.