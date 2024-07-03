It’s been almost two decades since we last saw Chrissie Watts on EastEnders.

But this autumn, Tracy-Ann Oberman is bringing the infamous character back for a short stint.

Chrissie left Walford in December 2005 after being jailed for the murder of her husband, Den Watts, played by Lesley Grantham.

In a desperate bid to cover up the crime, Chrissie, alongside Sam Mitchell and Zoe Slater, buried Den under the floor of The Vic’s barrel store.

Chrissie then lived for months under false pretences with Den’s adoptive daughter, Sharon Watts, and his son, Dennis Rickman.

Sam initially took the blame for the crime after drunkenly unearthing Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’ wedding day.

But Chrissie’s actions were eventually uncovered when Phil and Grant Mitchell returned to free their sister, leading to Chrissie’s imprisonment.

Although Chrissie’s time in Walford was brief, she left a trail of drama and enemies.

From hacking off Kate Mitchell’s hair to clashing with Kat Slater over Zoe’s involvement in Den’s murder, Chrissie made quite an impression.

Her biggest enemy, though, was Den’s beloved daughter, Sharon, who always came first in Den’s world.

The circumstances of Chrissie’s return are still a mystery, but we can expect fireworks.

On reprising her role, Tracy-Ann Oberman said: “Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite so, when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance.

“The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.”