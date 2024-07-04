Big news for fans of comedy and modern life: Dave Gorman is back on U&Dave with four brand-new specials of his hit show Modern Life is Goodish.

After a seven-year break, the stand-up comedian and self-proclaimed “high priest of comedy PowerPoint” returns to UKTV. The new episodes promise to deliver Gorman’s signature blend of stand-up, visual storytelling, and real-world experiments.

Modern Life is Goodish ran for five series on Dave, attracting up to 1.5 million viewers per episode. The show, one of UKTV’s longest-running original commissions, saw Gorman armed with a computer, clicker, and checked shirt, scrutinising the absurdities and contradictions of everyday life.

Gorman, excited about his return, said, “I’m delighted to be getting back in the Goodish saddle. It’s been 7 years since I hung up my clicker, and life has definitely got 7 years moderner – so there should be plenty to get my teeth into.”

Gorman’s career has seen him sell out multiple UK tours, perform on Broadway, and tour the USA. He’s earned titles such as Best One Person Show at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival and nominations for prestigious awards like the Edinburgh Comedy Award and the American Drama Desk Award.

Modern Life is Goodish is just one of many comedy entertainment shows coming to U&Dave this year. Others include Battle In The Box hosted by Jimmy Carr and Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix. The channel will also see the return of World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, and scripted comedy Meet The Richardsons.

Dave Gorman Modern Life is Goodish will air on U&Dave and stream on U later this year. This follows the launch of U, a new master brand that will unite UKTV’s free-to-air channels and streaming service.