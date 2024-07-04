Dermot O’Leary to host new show Silence is Golden on U&Dave

Fronted by the ever-charming Dermot O’Leary and featuring the hilarious Katherine Ryan, U&Dave has announced new show Silence is Golden.

Each episode kicks off with the studio audience receiving £250,000 to share. The catch? They must remain silent to keep it.

Silence is Golden, a six-part series, promises a unique twist on entertainment. Created by Richard Bacon and produced by Yes Yes Media, the show tasks the audience with staying quiet while comedians, led by team captains including Katherine, do everything they can to make them laugh, gasp, or even whisper.

Every sound brings the prize money down. If the pot hits zero, the comedians donate the money to charity. It’s entertainers versus the audience in a battle of wits and wills.

Dermot, thrilled about his new gig, said, “I’m so looking forward to Silence is Golden. When a show like this falls into your lap, you can’t quite believe your luck.

“Looking forward to having lots of fun with the audience, our comedians and assorted cast of regulars, all trying to make the audience laugh, gasp and giggle.”

Richard Bacon, founder of Yes Yes Media, likened the show to a funeral, saying “You know the feeling when you’re not allowed to laugh at a funeral? Well, it’s that: the Game Show.

“And I commend U&Dave for boldly commissioning a show that will cost them a quarter million a week – if the audience is better at playing the game than we are.”

Silence is Golden will air on U&Dave and stream on U next year, marking an exciting addition to U&Dave’s line-up, which includes Battle In The Box with Jimmy Carr and Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix.

The launch of U, a new master brand for UKTV’s free-to-air channels and streaming service, is set for 16th July.