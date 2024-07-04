First look: Love Island 2024 spoilers – Episode 32 (4 July)

On tonight’s show, Maya Jama stuns in red as the Casa Amor recoupling unfolds with shocks and emotional reunions.

Wil Trey Sean Maya Maya Maya Joey The recoupling Ciaran The recoupling Ayo The recoupling ❮ ❯

The dramatic Casa Amor recoupling is here, and Maya Jama sets the stage with her sexiest entrance yet.

Strutting into the Villa in a striking red dress adorned with fire cut-outs, she signifies that ‘where there’s love, there’s fire.’ Maya kicks off the proceedings by asking the boys about their experiences over the past few days.

Ciaran describes it as “a mixture of emotions.” Maya then announces the crucial recoupling event, reminding the boys that they must make significant decisions about their relationships.

As the boys stand up one by one, they must reveal whether they will remain loyal to their current partners or recouple with someone new. Sean likens his feelings to being “a little kid in a sweet shop,” while Ayo admits to being “all up in the air.”

The evening promises shocks, revelations, and emotional reunions, culminating in an explosive scene around the Fire Pit that even moves Maya Jama to tears.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.