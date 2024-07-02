Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s chat show paused by BBC

Advertisements

BBC has put the brakes on a beloved comedy show after just two series.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s chat show has been shelved due to a scheduling clash.

The dynamic duo first brought their candid and hilarious series to our screens in 2022 on BBC Two.

The show featured the married couple chatting with other celebrity couples about their relationships, parenting issues, and even their pet peeves.

It was a hit, leading to a promotion to BBC One last year.

Fans loved seeing Chris and Rosie, dive deep into the lives of stars like Martin and Shirlie Kemp, and Ronan and Storm Keating.

But now, the BBC has had to pause the show.

An insider told The Sun: “They want to continue producing The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show for audiences but due to schedule clashes they can’t make it work right now.”

However, hope is not lost.

Behind the scenes, the BBC and production company Avalon are exploring ways to bring the show back, possibly by shifting its schedule.

The BBC has yet to comment so for now fans will have to wait and see if their favourite show makes a return.