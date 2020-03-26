BBC One announce daily isolation health series with Mr Motivator

Mr Motivator will help keep the nation fit in a new BBC One daytime series.

The channel has announced a new daily series as part of its plans to keep the UK informed, educated and entertained in these unprecedented times.

HealthCheck UK Live will air weekdays at 10am from Monday 30 March, for two weeks, the series will directly address the concerns of viewers who are in isolation, offering tips on how to keep healthy and happy at home.

TV presenter Michelle Ackerley and Dr Xand van Tulleken will be joined by broadcaster Angela Rippon, who like millions of us will be self-isolating at home. Legendary fitness instructor Mr Motivator will be on hand to offer expert advice to get people moving.

The BBC say: "HealthCheck UK Live will offer audiences information and company, to keep viewers upbeat while in isolation. Audiences can also expect tips for keeping healthy - including how to boost one’s immunity, beat boredom and stay active.

"To ensure the safety of staff and presenters the production will ensure strict social distancing rules are complied with both on and off screen."

Mr Motivator said: “Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy. Everybody say yeah, let’s get happy and be wicked at home!”

Michelle Ackerley commented: “HealthCheck UK Live will offer support to audiences at home during these challenging times and I am delighted to be presenting the programme alongside broadcasting icon Angela Rippon, health expert Dr Xand, and of course Mr Motivator!”

Dr Xand van Tullekan added: “During this uncertain period it is essential that viewers feel connected and positive. HealthCheck UK Live will be an upbeat and friendly platform from which audiences can get trusted, accurate medical advice, while also supporting those who feel lonely or need a lift during this time.”

Angela Rippon shared: “Like millions of Britons across the country, and as an over 70, I will be self-isolating and ‘working from home’. HealthCheck UK Live will offer a fantastic outlet to connect viewers and to remind us we can all fight this together.”

HealthCheck UK Live will air each weekday at 10am on BBC One for two weeks from Monday 30 March 2020.