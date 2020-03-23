Teen Mom UK is back for 2020 with season 7 - here's all you need to know.

The new series of Teen Mum UK will air in April on MTV.

It will welcome new mum, 17-year-old Emma Finch and her baby boy Jeremiah.

She'll join returning cast members Amber Butler, Chloe Patton and Megan Salmon-Ferrari however Sassi Simmonds and Shannon Wise will not return for the latest season.

Teen Mom UK series 7 start date

Teen Mom UK's 2020 season will begin on Wednesday, April 1 at 8PM on MTV.

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via NOW TV and MTVPlay.

Watch Teen Mom UK's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Teen Mom UK are available to catch up via NOW TV. Teen Mom UK first started in 2016 with a one-off series of 8 episodes. Since then, the show has aired a total of 6 seasons so far.

Check out the NOW TV episode guide here with a run down of every single series and episode available to play.

MTV's Teen Mom UK is part of NOW TV's Entertainment Pass which at the time of writing costs £8.99/month with a seven day free trial available.

You can also watch spin-offs Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant UK as well as other MTV series such as Ex On The Beach online.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services purchased via this page. Please note that this article was written independently and the editorial content is not impacted by these links.