First Dates star Fred Sirieix finds his match as he announces engagement

First Dates star Fred Sirieix has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of two years.

The maître d' of the First Dates restaurant has found his perfect match.

He shared a snap of himself and his partner, nicknamed 'fruitcake', on Instagram alongside the caption: "#fruitcake❤️ said yes!"

Friends, fans and followers were quick to share their congratulations.

First Dates' waitress Cici Coleman said: "Awww Fred!!!!! So so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️"

TOWIE's Pete Wicks, who appeared with Fred on a Celebrity spin-off of First Dates Hotel: "Yes my man! Congrats!"

Speaking previously about his time with his partner, Fred shared with Fabulous magazine: "Occasionally, I'll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call 'fruitcake'

"It's nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you've had a long day. If I do get the chance to be in the kitchen, I love making fresh pasta. I find rolling it out very therapeutic and I get flour everywhere; it's great fun.

"In the evenings I like nothing more than sitting down with a beer and watching something on Netflix."

You can catch Fred on First Dates currently airing on Channel 4 at 10PM on Thursday nights.

The series invites people from all walks of life from around the country, who are looking for love.

Maître d' Fred helps calm the single souls who are nervously hoping to find their special one on a blind date.

Using fixed-rig cameras, from the moment they lay eyes on each other to their parting glance, the hour-long programmes show every shared joke, faux pas and blossoming connection as the series aims to see first love unfolding.

At the end of every date, the couples will talk candidly to the camera about their evening and answer the killer question – will they see each other again?

30 new episodes of the BAFTA winning series were recently confirmed by Channel 4.

Series 16 will film in a new restaurant in Manchester and be produced in Bristol.

If you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open now for both First Dates and First Dates hotel.