Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday is your new Sunday night TV obsession

Brand new series Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday arrives on Channel 5 tonight (Sunday, February 23).

Following the success of Rich House, Poor House, the new show follows two families with vastly different incomes as they swap holidays for a week.

Channel 5 tease: "How we holiday highlights the wealth divide like nothing else, and this entertaining and funny new series reveals the home truths about our class system as two families exchange holidays, activities and budgets, to find out if money really does buy happiness on holiday.

"From windy campsites and the basic bedrooms of Benidorm to luxury foreign villas and private yachts on tropical islands, who will have the time of their lives?

"Do the top 10% ever want to share their loungers with the bottom 10%, and when we pack our bags and head for the sun, do we just want to stick to our side of the wealth divide?"

In the opening episode, the Peters family from Scunthorpe jet off on a luxury safari in Zambia.

They’ve never been abroad and the eye-watering £27k cost of the holiday is more than they earn in a year. Will the eye-opening experience be worth it?

Meanwhile, the Walther family from Bristol earn enough in a year to put them in the wealthiest 1% in Britain.

They head to a cheap B&B on the Isle of Wight where parents Axel and Nicola learn that inexpensive holidays have a lot more to offer than they thought, as they enjoy time together as a family.

Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday airs weekly for four episodes on Sunday nights at 9PM on Channel 5.

Other holidays featured in the series include a caravan break in Devon, a private, staffed villa in Morocco, a budget Benidorm break, and a 5-star Caribbean hotel on the island of St Lucia.

Plus, one family takes a trip to a magnificent chateau near Calais in France, complete with chef, swimming pool, beauty salon and luxury yacht.

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via Channel 5's My5 player.