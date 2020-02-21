Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby are to Take Off for a series on BBC One.

Following a one-off Christmas special, the BBC has announced a new four-part series of the format.

The BBC tease: "Get ready to pack those cases as Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby are back to make even more holiday dreams come true as Take Off with Bradley and Holly returns to BBC One."

Made by Hungry Bear Media, each week some lucky studio audience members will see their names appear on the Take Off departure board.

Competing in a variety of entertaining games, they will have the opportunity to win seats on a plane for an unforgettable global getaway.

The shows will be jam packed with fun challenges, incredible surprises, inspirational stories, celebrity appearances and much more.

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby said: “We’re really excited to be working together again on Take Off.

"We had so much fun last time and can’t wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday.”

Kate Phillips Controller, Entertainment Commissioning BBC added: “I’m so pleased that Brad and Holly will be returning to BBC One with more Take Off. With memorable, play along games and our hosts’ infectious energy, Take Off will give everyone a lift.”

Apply to Take Off

Alongside news of the series, the BBC has opened the call for contestants.

They ask: "Want the chance to jet off on an amazing trip? Potential passengers can register for their boarding cards by either nominating team mates (partner/friends/family/colleagues), secretly nominating someone deserving and inspirational or secretly nominating someone for a fun prank."

You can email take-part@hungrybear.tv to find out more.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly will air in four, hour-long episodes.

Transmission details for Take Off will be announced in due course.