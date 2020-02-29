Saturday Night Takeaway start time, tonight's guests and spoilers from the 2020 series

As Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 returns to TV TONIGHT, here's all you need to know.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back for a brand new series and from the start time to tickets, here's all the latest from the show.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2020 start time

The Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway's latest episode - the second in the new series - begins at 7PM tonight, February 29.

The series will start at 7PM with episodes 90 minutes long.

You'll be able to watch episodes live and catch up online via the ITV Hub.

Saturday Night Takeaway spoilers!

So what can we expect from Saturday Night Takeaway in 2020?

In the second episode on February 29, Rob Brydon is in the studio as Star Guest Announcer and Anne-Marie takes to the stage in a knockout End Of The Show Show.

Boxing superstar Anthony Joshua will follow Ant & Dec's every instruction as he faces I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear. Anthony will be on the hunt for a new 'personal chef’, he’ll grill the chefs on their cooking skills alongside putting them through various very unusual job interview scenarios!

Plus lucky viewers across the UK are surprised with a Place On The Plane and another lucky player gets the chance to Win The Ads in the only show on tele that says “don’t just watch the adverts - win ‘em!”

As for the rest of the series, other popular features back for 2020 include Ant vs Dec - hosted by Stephen Mulhern - as well as The Place on the Plane giveaway, where viewers are given the chance to see the Saturday Night Takeaway finale in Walt Disney World Florida.

2020 will also see a brand new comedy mini series. Ant and Dec will battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians. Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

How to get Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

If you want tickets to see Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, you can sign up for free at ApplauseStore.

The minimum age to be in the audience is 18 and you'll require ID to get into the venue. Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed live in London at BBC Television Centre, London W12.

The final will air at a to be confirmed international location.