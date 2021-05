Eurovision 2021 songs: Listen and download to all of this year's tracks

Here are the Eurovision 2021 songs and links to download and stream all of the tracks.

Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final alongside the 'Big Five' automatic qualifiers - the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain - plus last year's winner the Netherlands.

Now we have the full line up of contestants and songs for Saturday's Eurovision 2021 song contest final in Rotterdam.

You can find the list of songs below or purchase/stream the full album with all tracks online from Amazon here, Apple Music here or Spotify here.

Eurovision 2021 songs download

The full list of countries plus their contestants and songs in the final are...

France - Barbara Pravi, "Voilà" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Germany - Jendrik, "I Don't Feel Hate" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Italy - Måneskin, "Zitti e buoni" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Spain - Blas Cantó, "Voy a quedarme" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

United Kingdom - James Newman, "Embers" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Netherlands - Jeangu Macrooy, "Birth of a New Age" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Lithuania - The Roop, "Discoteque" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Russia - Manizha, "Russian Woman" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sweden - Tusse, "Voices" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou, "El diablo" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Norway - Tix, "Fallen Angel" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Belgium - Hooverphonic, "The Wrong Place" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Israel - Eden Alene, "Set Me Free" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Azerbaijan - Efendi, "Mata Hari" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ukraine - Go_A, "Shum" (Шум) Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Malta - Destiny, "Je me casse" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

San Marino - Senhit feat. Flo Rida, "Adrenalina" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Greece - Stefania, "Last Dance" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Moldova - Natalia Gordienko, "Sugar" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Iceland - Daði og Gagnamagnið, "10 Years" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Serbia - Hurricane, "Loco Loco" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Albania - Anxhela Peristeri, "Karma" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Portugal - The Black Mamba, "Love Is on My Side" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Bulgaria - Victoria, "Growing Up Is Getting Old" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Finland - Blind Channel, "Dark Side" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Switzerland - Gjon's Tears, "Tout l'Univers" Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The UK Eurovision entry 2021 is singer James Newman.

Called Embers, James co-wrote his song with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

Eurovision 2021 airs 8PM on Saturday night on BBC One.