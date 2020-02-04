Midsomer Murders cast and spoilers from The Miniature Murders episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a new episode - who's on the cast of The Miniature Murders?

Continuing for its 21st series, Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he solves the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The latest new episode of 2020 airs on Monday, February 4 at 8PM on ITV.

You can watch and catch up with the latest episodes online via the ITV Hub.

You can also get past series of Midsomer Murders on DVD here.

Midsomer Murders cast

Neil Dudgeon is back to lead the cast as DCI John Barnaby and Nick Hendrix returns as DS Jamie Winter for the new series.

They're joined by Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland as Dr Fleur Perkins.

Appearing in the cast of The Miniature Murders episode are:

Alexander Beauvoisin - Roger Barclay

Fiona Beauviosin - Clare Holman

Carys Nicholson - Rosalie Craig

Jemima Starling - Katy Brand

Maxine Dobson - Eleanor Bron

Holly Ackroyd - Joanna Page

Wesley Peters - Thomas Dominique

Finn Wokoma - Rohan Nedd

Samuel Wokoma - Karl Collins

Erin Turner - Ami Okumura Jones

Forensic Officer - Tom Anderson

Betty Barnaby - Isabel Shaw

Midsomer Murders spoilers

In The Miniature Murders, There is a packed audience in the Midsomer Museum of the Family for the much anticipated arrival of the new miniature dolls house collection, donated by wealthy owner of Beauvoisin Estates, Alexander Beauvoisin.

But as the real estate mogul makes his grand speech on stage, the audience is horrified when he is shot dead.

As soon as Barnaby and Winter begin to investigate, it doesn’t take long to discover that Alexander wasn’t as well thought of as he may have had them believe.

In fact, far from it; despite his wealth and success he was actually an incredibly careless landlord who let conditions in his rental properties fall into complete disrepair. Cutting corners on repairing a boiler even led to one young tenant LARA losing her life.

Boiler technician Wesley (Thomas Dominique) was imprisoned for the death, but had forever maintained his innocence, instead blaming cheap odd jobs man Nicco for the accident, who ran off shortly after the death.

Barnaby meets even more of his enemies when he goes to see another of Alexander’s tenants; dolls house and miniatures creator Maxine (Eleanor Bron) and her assistant and children’s entertainer Carys (Rosalie Craig) in their toyshop.

Barnaby can’t help but be blown away by her attention to detail, especially on her current project – a remarkable exact replica of the toyshop; a copy of one that Barnaby has always admired on display in the museum.

Maxine tells him how Alexander had been increasingly threatening towards her, even placing one of his heavies outside of the toyshop whilst demanding more rent money.

Whilst there, Barnaby also learns of Carys’ on-going feud with fellow children’s entertainer Jemima (Katy Brand) – who also happens to be Alexander’s one and only fan.

Working with a seemingly endless list of people who are happy to see Alexander dead, Barnaby and Winter have their work cut out to whittle down the list and find the real killer, before they have a chance to strike again.

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.