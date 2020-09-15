Des cast and episodes from new ITV drama with David Tennant

David Tennant plays serial killer Dennis Nilsen in new ITV drama Des.

The new three-part series follows the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, known as Des.

Written by Luke Neal and developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, the drama is based on material from the book Killing for Company by Brian Masters, which focuses on one of the most infamous cases in UK criminal history, that of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The series will start on TV in September, running nightly at 9PM on ITV between Monday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 16.

You can watch online via ITV Hub here or Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+ here.

Des cast

Dennis Nilsen is played by David Tennant with Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay played by Daniel Mays and biographer Brian Masters played by Jason Watkins.

The full cast features:

Barry Ward - DI Steve McCusker

Ron Cook - DCS Geoff Chambers

Jay Simpson - DS Chris Healey

Ben Bailey Smith - DC Brian Lodge

Bronagh Waugh - Charlotte Proctor

Faye McKeever - Linda Jay

Jamie Parker - Allan Green QC

Pip Torrens - Ivan Lawrence QC

Laurie Kynaston - Carl Stottor

Ross Anderson - Douglas Stewart

Chanel Cresswell - Lesley Mead

Andrew Woodall - Professor Hardy

Silas Carson - Russell Cavendish

Oscar Garland - Juan

Tony Way - Mike Cattran

Des episodes

Des will air for three episodes nightly at 9PM on ITV between Monday, September 14 and Wednesday, September 16.

Episode 1 - September 14

On 9 February 1983, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay is called to a London address where he is faced the drains clogged with rotting flesh and bones. But the extent of the grisly discovery only becomes apparent when the culprit returns from work. Dennis Nilsen, a meek man, openly admits at it’s not just one or two bodies but “15 or 16, I think”.

As the police begin work to identify the victims from scant DNA evidence and secure a conviction, biographer Brian Masters attempts to understand why. A game of chess with ‘Des’ begins, and while Brian may be exhilarated by his newest subject, he’s unaware what this new obsession could do to his life.

Episode 2 - September 15

In the second instalment, Jay and the police continue to delve into Nilsen’s memories in an effort to identify and convict him for the murder of every one of his victims. But when Des suddenly withdraws his cooperation and refuses to speak to them, there are fears justice will be lost.

Meanwhile, Des confides increasingly in Brian, which proves a unique obstacle for Jay, who has never had to deal with a criminal biographer before. As Brian’s sessions give Des the opportunity to analyse and confront the possible reasons for his crimes, he considers the prospect that he may not be guilty of murder after all.

At the pre-trial hearing, Nilsen stuns when he pleads not guilty. Brian is dumbfounded that he might be partly responsible for the sudden change of heart, while Jay is devastated that having feared he might not get justice for the nine victims they haven’t identified, now he might not even get justice for the six they have.

Episode 3 - September 16

Struggling to deal with Des’ change of plea, Jay and the police team throw themselves into proving premeditation. If they can prove to the court that Des was unquestionably of sound mind when he committed his crimes, he will go down and never be released. If they fail, Des could get a softer sentence based on diminished responsibility and potentially escape true justice.

As the trial begins and the defence start to tear strips off key witnesses, Jay and his team are shocked by just how flimsy their case against Nilsen seems to be. Meanwhile, Brian is forced to watch the trial unfold in front of him, anxiously wondering how much of an effect his ‘friendship’ with Nilsen may have had on this turn of events.

Ultimately, Nilsen was sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder that took place between 1978 to 1983. He died in May 2018.

Des airs at 9PM on ITV on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

You can watch online and catch up via ITV Hub here.