The Way start date, cast and all about new BBC One drama

New TV drama The Way explores the story of a family caught in an extraordinary series of events stemming from their small town, premiering on BBC One and iPlayer from 19 February.

Advertisements

The new series has been written by James Graham, directed by Michael Sheen, and co-created by Sheen, Graham and Adam Curtis, developed and executive produced by Bethan Jones.

The three-part drama tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.

When is The Way on TV?

The new series starts on Monday, 19 February at 9PM on BBC One. The show has three episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, all three episodes will be released to stream on iPlayer from 19 February.

Meet the cast

Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Michael Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family, with Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptise) as a young women caught up in the family’s escape.

Advertisements

Also on the cast, Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls.

They’ll be joined by Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witche , Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899),Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire) and Andria Doherty (It’s a Sin) all playing key roles across the series.

What’s it all about?

Ambitious, powerful, and full of surprises, The Way delves into the social and political turmoil of the contemporary world, envisioning a civil uprising that starts in a modest industrial town.

The Driscolls find themselves compelled to flee the unrest, leaving behind the country they’ve always known as home along with the assurances of their previous lives.

Will the shadows of their past consume them, or will they confront their spectres, embracing the uncertainty of what lies ahead?

Director, co-creator and executive producer Michael Sheen said: “I feel very lucky to get to work every day with these phenomenal actors.

“We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”

Watch a trailer!

Get your first look at the show in the official trailer below.

Advertisements

The Way comes to BBC One and iPlayer from Monday, 19 February.