Meet The Nevermets couples from Channel 4 TV show

Welcome to the world of The Nevermets, narrated by actress and comedian Dawn French. Couples who have met online and formed long-distance relationships with someone they have never met in person.

After months and years of video calls and messaging, these ordinary Brits are about to take the plunge and cross international borders to meet their long-distance partners for the first time.

We’ll be with them every step of the way as they attempt to make their virtual romance a reality. Once immersed in their partner’s real worlds, is the connection they shared online destined to flourish or fail?

Dumebi & Mazi

Nevermets for 1 year and 9 months

Dumebi

Age: 25

Job: Charity Founder

Location: London

Mazi

Age: 27

Job: Broker for luxury car rentals

Location: Dubai

Dumebi saw Mazi on Instagram in 2019 and messaged him. After a month, Mazi responded, and they started talking daily on FaceTime. Dumebi wants to marry and have kids, which Mazi also desires. They discuss their future and potential to move countries to be together.

Jay & Veena

Nevermets for 1 year and 78 days

Jay

Age: 17

Job: Politics & Law Student

Location: Bridgewater

Veena

Age: 26

Job: Senior Content Manager/Entrepreneur

Location: Kochi, Kerala, India

Jay and Veena met on Discord in December 2020 in a Game of Thrones role play group. They fell in love through their writing before revealing their true identities. They speak daily on WhatsApp and FaceTime, discussing their future plans and saving money to meet in person.

Leah & Chad

Nevermets for 2 months

Leah

Age: 24

Job: Social Media Manager

Location: Glasgow

Chad

Age: 48

Job: Project Manager

Location: Fargo

Leah and Chad met on the dating site Seeking. Leah initiated contact, and they began video calling. Despite the age difference, they enjoy each other’s company and discuss future plans, including Chad possibly moving to the UK. Leah is concerned about Chad’s daughter’s acceptance of her.

Matt & Maria

Nevermets for 2 years, 7 months, 24 days

Matt

Age: 38

Job: Team Leader at Food Packaging Factory

Location: Warrington

Maria

Age: 28

Location: Negros Occidental, Philippines

Matt and Maria met on a dating app in 2019. Matt, a virgin, found confidence in Maria, who was his first girlfriend. They talk constantly, often falling asleep on video chat. Despite financial constraints, they dream of meeting and possibly having a beach wedding in the future.

Sarah & Jgoy

Nevermets for 2 years and 6 months

Sarah

Age: 38

Job: Catering Assistant

Location: Bracknell, Berkshire

Jgoy

Age: 27

Job: Digital Tasker

Location: Cagayan de Oro

Sarah and Jgoy met on Instagram in 2020. They quickly connected and declared their love after four months. Constantly in touch, they dream of meeting despite the costs. Jgoy wants to start a family with Sarah, but they wonder if reality will match their expectations.

Stream or watch live from Friday, 24 May on Channel 4.