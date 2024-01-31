The Last Leg is back for 2024 with a brand new series

The Last Leg is back for brand new episodes in 2024 from Friday, 16 February.

Advertisements

Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker will return for the 30th series of the four-time BAFTA-nominated and award-winning show.

Known for their sharp satirical take on global events, the trio will welcome weekly guests from comedy, entertainment, and politics for in-depth analysis of top news stories.

The Last Leg starts on Friday, 16 February at 10PM on Channel 4.

The season opener features Rosie Jones and Richard Ayoade in the studio.

The familiar #isitok hashtag remains a key feature, allowing the team to delve into, dissect, and humorously interpret the week’s most significant and amusing news, aided by their trademark wit, engaging discussions, and creative sketches.

You’ll also be able to stream via Channel4.com