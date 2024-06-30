The Great series 3 returns to Channel 4

Advertisements

The third series of the hit drama The Great is returning to Channel 4 on 8 July for viewers in the UK.

The upcoming series sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems.

Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends.

On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures.

But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (Jason Isaacs) get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.

Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders.

Inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, she sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia.

She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises to progress.

In addition to Fanning and Hoult, the cast of the third series of The Great also includes Phoebe Fox as Marial, Adam Godley as the Archbishop, Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov, Charity Wakefield as Georgina, Douglas Hodge as Velementov, Sacha Dhawan as Orlo, Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth, Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana and Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady.

Created, written and executive produced by Oscar nominee Tony McNamara, The Great is executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Brittany Kahan Ward, Echo Lake’s Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, as well as Josh Kesselman and Thruline’s Ron West.

Series 1 and 2 of The Great are available to stream now on Channel 4.