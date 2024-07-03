Applications open for ITV’s The Fortune Hotel series 2

Advertisements

Applications are now open for the second series of ITV’s reality game show, The Fortune Hotel.

Presented by Stephen Mangan, this strategic guessing game made its debut earlier this year. Now, it’s back, and you can apply online here.

The show is looking for teams of two to strategise, scheme, and swap their way to a huge cash prize of up to £250,000.

They want contestants who are outgoing, confident, and not afraid to voice their opinions. A poker face and the ability to spot a lie will also be useful…

The show will be filmed at a luxury resort in a tropical destination.

You need to be able to commit to being away for up to four weeks and be aged 18 and over to take part.

In the show, ten pairs of contestants each receive a briefcase.

One briefcase holds the grand prize, another contains an early checkout card, and the remaining eight are empty.

Contestants must decide whether to keep or swap their case, and at the end of each episode, one couple leaves.

The drama is intense as contestants engage in scheming and alliance-forming, captivating viewers with their cunning and suspicions.

Series 1 of The Fortune Hotel is currently available on ITVX.